'We Expect India to Stop Iran,' Says Israel's Envoy Naor Gilon Amid Ongoing Tensions

New Delhi: Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Monday, April 15, asked New Delhi to play an active role in containing Iran's offensive. Gilon, calling India a friend, said that Israel expects that New Delhi will play an active role in stopping Iran.

“We expect from India, as a friend, to be a very strong international community in making sure that Iran stops its destabilisation of West Asia. West Asia is a region that is very important also for India because there are millions of Indians working. I think India will be active as a part of the international community in stopping Iran. Iran cannot continue this behaviour," said Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon.

In a retaliatory attack, Iran on Sunday had launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the West Asia closer to a regionwide war. A military spokesman said the launches numbered more than 300 but 99% of them were intercepted.

The Iranian attack, less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria that killed two Iranian generals in an Iranian consular building, marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Cannot Stand Ideal: Gilon on Iran's Attack

Earlier, Gilon had called Iran the trainer and financer of Hamas group which carried out a cowardly attack on Israel in October last year. About the Sunday attack by Iran, Gilon said that Tehran has just switched to a direct attack from a proxy war. “Iran is the financer, trainer of Hamas. What happened yesterday is that Iran turned it from a war by proxy to a direct attack on Israel. They fired 331 different kinds of rockets, cruise missiles. With the help of some friends of our region, but mostly by the capability of Israeli defence forces and air force, we were able to intercept 99% of incoming rockets. There was unfortunately 1 casualty,” said Gilon.

Gilon clarified that Israel doesn't want any regional escalation, asserting that it is compelled to respond if attacked. “We don't want a regional escalation, at the same time we cannot stand ideal when people attack us, we only retaliate...Since Iran attacked, they will meet our reaction sometime down the road,” said Gilon.

India's Stand on October 7 Attack on Israel

At the time of October 7 attack by Hamas, India was one of the first countries to condemn the attack with PM Modi backing Israel. “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour,” said the Indian Prime Minister following Hamas' attack on Israel.

Then, Gilon had said that Israel appreciates support from India. “Because India, first of all, is a very important country in the world. Secondly, India comes from the position of a country who knows terrorism. So it comes from a point of knowledge and not of ignorance. And for that, we are very much thankful. And again, Israel needs only the moral and political support, the work on the ground we know how to do it, but we need to have the ability to execute the plan in order to make sure that Hamas will not threaten anyone else again,” said Israel's envoy to India.

