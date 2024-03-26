US President Joe Biden extended greetings on the occasion via social media platform X. | Image:AP

Advertisement

New Delhi: India on March 25 celebrated ‘Holi’, the festival of colours. On the occasion of the festival, several world leaders extended heartwarming greetings to millions worldwide celebrating. From United States President Joe Biden to Australian PM Anthony Albanese, several world leaders wished people.

US President Joe Biden and US First Lady extended greetings on the occasion via social media platform X. Biden tweeted, "Today, millions around the world will join together to celebrate Holi, the arrival of Spring, with Gulal and vibrant colors. Jill and I wish all those observing today’s Festival of Colors joy and happiness (sic).”

Advertisement

Today, millions around the world will join together to celebrate Holi, the arrival of Spring, with Gulal and vibrant colors.



Jill and I wish all those observing today’s Festival of Colors joy and happiness. pic.twitter.com/BKDnGNeRRD — President Biden (@POTUS)



While US secretary of state Antony Blinken tweeted, “Wishing a joyful Holi to those celebrating in the United States and across the world. May the Festival of Colors bring you happiness and friendship this season(sic).”

Advertisement

Announcing his first proposed visit to India, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba greeted people on Holi. He tweeted, “Today, India celebrates Holi, the most beautiful and colorful spring holiday. I wish everyone a happy Holi! Standing here in Kyiv, in front of Mahatma Gandhi's monument, I am also pleased to announce that this week I will pay my first ever visit to India(sic).”

Today, India celebrates Holi, the most beautiful and colorful spring holiday. I wish everyone a happy Holi! Standing here in Kyiv, in front of Mahatma Gandhi's monument, I am also pleased to announce that this week I will pay my first ever visit to India. pic.twitter.com/j38tNyGvUw — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba)

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted, “Happy Holi to all those celebrating today and over the weekend!(sic)”

Happy Holi to all those celebrating today and over the weekend! pic.twitter.com/OnuYPtNzCL — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP)

While celebrating his first Holi in India, US Ambassador in India, Eric Garcetti wrote on X, “#HappyHoli, friends! Celebrating my first Holi in India with delicious gujiyas made of American nuts - a delightful fusion of traditions and a celebration of #USIndiaDosti! I’ve had vibrant Holi celebrations back in Los Angeles, but nothing beats being here in India for the festival of colors. #CelebrateWithUS (sic).”

#HappyHoli, friends! Celebrating my first Holi in India with delicious gujiyas made of American nuts - a delightful fusion of traditions and a celebration of #USIndiaDosti! I’ve had vibrant Holi celebrations back in Los Angeles, but nothing beats being here in India for the… pic.twitter.com/LgtfkgpEUi — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia)

Holi is a festival of colours that is celebrated across India with great zeal and festive fervour. The festival sends out a message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil.

