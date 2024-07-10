sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 08:51 IST, July 10th 2024

'Zero Tolerance': PM Modi, Russian President Putin Jointly Condemn Terror Attacks In Kathua, Moscow

Both countries pledged to fight terrorism in all forms, asking global community to come together without any doublespeak, respecting international law

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi-Putin Bilateral Talks
From Ukraine Issue to India-Russia Cooperation: Key Highlights of PM Modi-Putin Bilateral Talks | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:51 IST, July 10th 2024