Indian Government, Diaspora Alarmed by Anti-Hindu Remarks in Canada

India has strongly lodged a protest to Canada over a religious parade held in Toronto where provocative language and disturbing imagery targeted Indian leaders and citizens. Sources confirmed that the Indian government summoned the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi to express its concerns “in the strongest terms.”

The event in question took place during a Nagar Kirtan — a traditional Sikh religious procession — on Sunday. It began in Malton and ended in the Rexdale area of Toronto. During the event, banners promoting Khalistan, a separatist movement, were seen. More controversially, slogans were reportedly raised calling for the expulsion of Hindus from Canada.

Hindu Community in Canada Outraged

The Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit representing Hindus in Canada, condemned the anti-Hindu remarks and banners. According to the organization, Khalistani extremists used the event as a platform to call for the removal of 800,000 Hindu Canadians.

"Such statements foster division and spread hate against Hindu Canadians," the Foundation wrote in a post on X. “The Nagar Kirtan is meant to unite people of all faiths, reflecting the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, and should never be misused for political provocation or exclusionary rhetoric.”

Calls for Political Accountability

The Foundation also criticized the lack of response from Canadian political leaders. “The silence of many political leaders in response to these hateful remarks must be recognized as implicit consent,” the group wrote. “It is the duty of all MPs and MPPs, regardless of party affiliation, to take a stand against this divisiveness and reaffirm Canada’s commitment to religious harmony and inclusivity.”

The group emphasized that hate speech cannot be allowed in a democratic society. “A civilized society cannot tolerate hate-mongering and attempts to fracture our diverse communities. We urge Canadians to hold politicians accountable—asking them what legacy they wish to leave for future generations,” it added.

India Demands Swift Action