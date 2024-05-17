Updated May 17th, 2024 at 17:49 IST
Indian Hindu Tourist Denied Permission To Pray At Bali Temple - Know More in Detail
The Bali priest and Indian tourist engaged in a heated argument, where priest ended up saying, “This is not your territory.”
Bali, Indonesia: A cultural battle broke out at Pura Tirta Empul, Bali's famous Hindu temple, when an Indian Hindu tourist insisted on praying in his own way, questioning the institution's rules and regulations.
The altercation became more heated, drawing the attention of locals present in the temple premises, some of whom attempted but failed to interfere in temple's matter.
The entire episode brought attention to more general conversations about religious plurality and cultural sensitivity across the globe.
The incident took place on 11 May, when an Indian Tourist was denied to perform puja rituals inside Bali Hindu Temple.
