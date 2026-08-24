Indian Man Gurdeep Singh Shot Dead After New York Street Altercation

New York: An Indian national tragically lost his life following a shooting incident in Brooklyn, New York. The victim, Gurdeep Singh, passed away in the untimely incident, prompting the Consulate General of India in New York to reach out to the bereaved family and extend support.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, the Consulate General of India in New York, in a post on X, stated, "We are deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Mr Gurdeep Singh, an Indian national, who tragically lost his life in a shooting incident in Brooklyn, New York. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance."

Meanwhile, law enforcement authorities in New York have initiated a probe into the fatal late-night altercation in the East New York neighbourhood, though no suspects have been taken into custody yet and the motive behind the incident remains to be determined.

Providing details on the incident, CBS News reported that Singh, who lived in Queens, sustained fatal gunshot injuries at approximately 10 pm local time on Friday close to Stanley Avenue.

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Police officers arriving at the scene discovered an individual bearing a gunshot wound to his chest, after which emergency responders rushed him to a medical facility where doctors declared him dead.

CCTV footage secured by CBS News depicted two individuals involved in a physical scuffle along the road, immediately followed by a sudden flash indicating a gun discharge.

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The recording then showed one man collapsing on the pavement as the other entered a motor vehicle and sped away, the report noted, adding that law enforcement personnel combed the surrounding area for physical evidence until Saturday morning while the probe remained ongoing.