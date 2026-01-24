Indian National Shoots Wife, 3 Relatives In US Over Family Dispute; Kids Found Hiding In Closet

Gwinnett County: A 51-year-old Indian national has been arrested in the US after he fatally shot his wife and three other relatives in his residence. According to reports, the authorities stated that the matter was related to a domestic dispute. Police have arrested 51-year-old Vijay Kumar, an Indian national residing in Atlanta, after a 911 call from a 12-year-old child who witnessed the incident.

At the time of the shooting, three children, including Kumar, a 12-year-old, managed to survive the attack by hiding inside the closet as the gunfire erupted.

The Indian Mission in Atlanta said that all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family. "We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family," it tweeted.

A Night of Domestic Violence

The tragedy reportedly began as an argument between Kumar and his wife, Meenu Dogra, 43, at their residence. According to investigators, the couple then travelled with their 12-year-old child to a residence on Brook Ivy Court in Lawrenceville, where three other relatives lived along with two young children.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., the argument turned fatal. Police say Kumar opened fire, killing his wife and three relatives: Gourav Kumar, 33, Nidhi Chander, 37, and Harish Chander, 38.

Hiding in the Closet

Amidst the gunfire, three children, aged 7, 10, and 12, hid in a closet to escape the gunfire. It was Kumar’s own 12-year-old child who managed to call 911 from within the home, providing dispatchers with critical information that allowed the Gwinnett County Police Department’s rapid response team to arrive within minutes.

While the children were physically unharmed, Gwinnett County Police Corporal Angela Carter described the scene as "deeply tragic," noting the immense trauma of having children present during such a violent event. The minors have since been placed in the care of other family members.

When officers arrived, they found Kumar's vehicle still in the driveway, but the suspect had fled on foot. A K-9 unit successfully tracked him to a nearby woodline, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Vijay Kumar now faces a litany of charges, including four counts of Malice Murder, four counts of Felony Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, and First-degree Cruelty to Children

Diplomatic Response

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta expressed grief over the incident, confirming that an Indian national was among the victims. In a statement on X, the mission noted that they are in contact with local authorities and are extending "all possible assistance" to the bereaved family.