Indian National Killed in Iranian Attack on Kuwait International Airport, Confirms Embassy

Kuwait City: An Indian national was killed on Wednesday when Iranian drones and missiles struck Kuwait International Airport, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait has confirmed.

The strike, part of a broader wave of Iranian retaliatory attacks across the Gulf, targeted Terminal 1 of the airport early Wednesday morning, causing significant structural damage, multiple injuries, and forcing the suspension of all commercial flights. Kuwaiti authorities reported that arriving flights were diverted to alternative airports while emergency teams responded to the scene.

The Indian Embassy issued a statement expressing deep condolences to the family of the deceased and said it is working closely with Kuwaiti officials to provide all necessary assistance, including support for the repatriation of the body. The embassy has urged the Indian community in Kuwait to remain vigilant and follow local safety advisories.

Kuwaiti officials described the assault as “criminal Iranian aggression” that also affected other civilian sites, including diplomatic missions. The attack resulted in one confirmed fatality and dozens of injuries, with several people undergoing emergency surgery.

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This incident comes amid escalating tensions in the region following U.S. strikes on Iranian targets. Iran has claimed the attacks on Kuwait were in response to perceived support for U.S. operations in the Gulf. Kuwait has strongly condemned the strikes and is coordinating with international partners on its response.

The Indian government has advised its citizens in Kuwait and neighboring countries to exercise caution, avoid non-essential travel to affected areas, and stay in contact with the embassy. Further details on the identity of the deceased Indian national are expected to be released after the family is notified.

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