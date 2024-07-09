Published 14:43 IST, July 9th 2024
42-Year-Old Indian-Origin Singaporean Bar Owner Jailed for Raping Runaway Girl
An Indian-origin Singaporean bar owner was sentenced to jail for 13 years and four weeks on Monday and will receive nine strokes of the cane for raping a runaway 17-year-old girl after allowing her to work for him.
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian-Origin Bar Owner Jailed for Raping Runaway Girl | Image: Unsplash (Representational Image)
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:43 IST, July 9th 2024