Indian-Origin Captain Fought Omani Co-Pilot Mid-Air, Averted Flydubai Crash; Saved 180 Lives: Reports

New Delhi: An Indian-origin captain played a crucial role in preventing a potentially catastrophic incident aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 after his Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked him inside the cockpit and attempted to take control of the aircraft, according to media reports.

The Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight, carrying around 180 passengers, was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after the violent cockpit confrontation. Israeli authorities are now examining the incident as a possible terror attack, while Flydubai has said the motive remains unknown and is subject to a formal investigation.

Indian-Origin Captain Identified As Smit Machchhar

Israeli media outlets identified the captain involved in the incident as Smit Machchhar, describing him as an Indian national or Indian-origin pilot. As per reports Machchhar fought back after allegedly being attacked by his Omani co-pilot.

According to reports, Machchhar was stabbed during the confrontation but continued to resist as the aircraft began losing altitude. Passengers seated near the front of the aircraft subsequently moved towards the cockpit and helped overpower the attacker.

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Reports also identified Machchhar as an experienced Boeing 737 pilot. Moneycontrol reported that he had previously worked with SpiceJet for more than a decade before joining Flydubai.

Omani Co-Pilot Allegedly Attacked Captain

The incident unfolded while the Flydubai Boeing 737 was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar with a knife during a confrontation in the cockpit.

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As the fight escalated, the aircraft reportedly began a steep descent. Flight-tracking data cited by Reuters showed the aircraft losing nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds before an emergency signal was transmitted.

Passengers then rushed towards the cockpit after hearing the commotion. According to accounts cited by Israeli media, they found blood inside the cockpit and helped restrain the co-pilot.

An Israeli passenger quoted by The Jerusalem Post said several passengers fought the attacker while other pilots travelling on the aircraft were called upon to take control.

Two Off-Duty Pilots Help Land Aircraft

With the situation inside the cockpit disrupted, two off-duty pilots travelling as passengers reportedly became involved in helping bring the aircraft under control.

The flight was eventually diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. Both pilots were injured and taken to hospital, according to reports.

An Israeli dentist travelling on the flight also reportedly provided medical assistance to the injured captain. A passenger account cited by Business Today said the captain was in critical condition following the stabbing and received treatment before the aircraft landed.

All passengers were reported safe.

Israeli Authorities Examine Terror Angle

The incident initially triggered fears of a hijacking as the aircraft transmitted emergency signals and diverted from its planned route.

Israeli officials have since said they are examining the possibility that the incident was an attempted terror attack. Reuters reported that Israeli officials said their current assessment was that the incident was not related to a mental-health issue and that the Omani co-pilot was suspected of attempting to crash the aircraft.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Israeli security authorities, including the IDF, Mossad and Shin Bet, were increasingly treating the incident as a possible act of terror. However, the precise motive and sequence of events remain under investigation.

Israeli officials have also said it remains unclear whether the suspected attacker intended to crash the aircraft, hijack it or carry out another form of attack.

Major Disaster Averted

The aircraft was carrying 174 passengers, according to The Jerusalem Post, with Israeli media reporting that the overwhelming majority were Israelis.

An Israeli official described the incident as one in which a major disaster was narrowly avoided, after the captain, other crew members and passengers intervened.

Flydubai, meanwhile, confirmed that an altercation occurred in the flight deck and said the aircraft was successfully secured by crew members travelling on the flight. The airline said replacement aircraft were sent to Tabuk to transport the affected passengers and crew onward.

The airline has also cautioned against drawing conclusions about the motive before the investigation is completed.