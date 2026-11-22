Canada: Two Indian-origin individuals have been shot dead outside a Walmart store in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, in a suspected targeted attack that police believe could be linked to organised crime. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Gaganpreet (Garry) Rehal and 24-year-old Sukhjeet Kaur.

The shooting took place on the night of November 15 in the parking lot of a Walmart store near 88 Avenue and 124 Street in Surrey. According to the Surrey Police Service, officers received reports of a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds at around 10:38 pm.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they attempted to resuscitate both victims. The two were subsequently rushed to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which has taken over the investigation, said preliminary findings suggest that the couple were deliberately targeted. Investigators are also examining possible links between the killings and organised criminal activity.

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Burnt Car Suspected To Be Getaway Vehicle

Investigators are also probing a vehicle fire reported shortly after the shooting. At around 10:51 pm, approximately 13 minutes after the attack, authorities received information about a burning vehicle near Princess Drive and 97 Avenue in Surrey.

The burnt vehicle, identified as a white sedan, is suspected to have been used by the attackers. Police are investigating whether the fire was deliberately set to destroy evidence and establish whether the vehicle was directly connected to the killings.

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A red Ford Mustang was also spotted in the Walmart parking lot with its windows blown out. The vehicle is believed to have belonged to one of the victims.

What Police Have Revealed About The Victims

According to information reported by Canadian media, Rehal was previously known to law enforcement in connection with weapons-related offences. Kaur, meanwhile, reportedly had limited known contacts in Canada.

IHIT Sergeant Freda Fong said the circumstances of the shooting bore the hallmarks of organised crime. Investigators believe the victims were specifically targeted, although the exact motive behind the killings and any possible gang involvement have not been established.

"This shooting has left two families grieving the loss of two lives lost too soon," Fong said.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the shooting or possess CCTV and dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with relevant information has been asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).