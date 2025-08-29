Indian-Origin Man Swinging Machete In Middle of Road Shot Dead by Los Angeles Police | WATCH

Los Angeles: A dramatic and fatal confrontation between the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and an Indian-origin man wielding a machete unfolded on the streets of downtown Los Angeles last month, with newly surfaced video footage capturing the intense sequence of events.

The incident, which resulted in the death of 31-year-old Gurpreet Singh, occurred on the morning of July 13 outside the prominent Crypto.com Arena. According to official reports, police were dispatched to the intersection of Figueroa Street and Olympic Boulevard at approximately 9:00 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about a man brandishing a large blade in the middle of the road.

Eyewitness accounts and police video indicate that Singh had stopped his vehicle, exited it, and began waving a two-foot-long machete erratically.

A video, which has since been widely circulated online and was officially released by the LAPD, shows Singh swinging the weapon near commuters. In a particularly disturbing moment, he is seen bringing the sharp blade perilously close to his own mouth.

Officers at the scene can be heard issuing clear and repeated commands for Singh to drop the weapon. Instead of complying, he retreated to his car, threw a water bottle at the police, and then drove away from the scene, prompting a police pursuit.

The chase concluded when police vehicles successfully intercepted Singh's car near the intersection of Figueroa and 12th streets. Upon exiting his vehicle, Singh allegedly charged toward the officers while still armed with the machete. In response, the officers opened fire.