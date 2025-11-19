Indian-Origin Pregnant IT Analyst Killed In Sydney Crash By Teen Boy's Speeding BMW

Sydney: In a tragic accident in Australia, an Indian-origin woman was killed when a speeding BMW car crashed into another car while she was walking on a road in Sydney on Friday night. The 33-year-old woman's unborn child also died in the freak accident in Hornsby area. The tragedy unfolded when Samanvitha Dhareshwar was crossing the entrance to a car park on George Street with her husband and three-year-old son near their home.

As per reports, a Kia Carnival car had slowed down to allow the family to cross safely. However, a BMW car being driven by a 19-year-old boy collided with the rear end of the Kia. The impact of the collision forced the Kia into Dhareshwar's path. She suffered catastrophic injuries after being hit by the car.

New South Wales (NSW) Ambulance paramedics treated Dhareshwar at the scene before rushing her to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition. The woman and her unborn baby could not be saved despite extensive efforts by medical officials.

Dhareshwar was a qualified IT systems analyst working with Alsco Uniforms. She was just weeks away from giving birth to her second child.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old BMW driver, identified as Aaron Papazoglu, was not injured in the accident. The 48-year-old man driving the Kia also received no injuries in the tragic accident.

Teen Driver Arrested

BMW driver Aaron Papazoglu | Image: Facebook

BMW driver Aaron Papazoglu was arrested from his home in Wahroonga, hours after the fatal accident. He has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and causing the loss of a foetus due to the death of a pregnant woman, which is an offence under NSW’s Zoe’s Law.

Advertisement

He was produced before a court, where he was denied bail. Hearing the case, Magistrate Ray Plibersek acknowledged that Aaron had an “excellent” driving record and was a young man of “good standing”. However, the magistrate denied him bail, calling the fatal accident an “absolutely tragic case”. “It's a terrible outcome for two families,” he added.

Aaron is a university student with no prior criminal records.