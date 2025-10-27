Indian-Origin Woman Allegedly Raped in 'Racially Aggravated' Attack in UK; CCTV Captures Suspect, Manhunt On

West Midlands Police have launched an urgent appeal for information following the "racially aggravated" rape of a 20-year-old woman of Indian origin in Walsall, northern England, as per media reports.

Authorities believe the attack on Saturday, October 25, 2025, was driven by the victim’s ethnic identity. Officers were called to the Park Hall area just after 7:15 p.m. after reports of a distressed woman in the street, where initial inquiries revealed she had been assaulted and raped inside a nearby property by an unknown man.

Suspect Description and CCTV Footage Released

According to media reports, the suspect is a white male in his 30s with short hair, wearing dark clothing during the attack. Police have released CCTV footage to aid the ongoing manhunt.

Local community groups have identified the victim as a Punjabi woman based on unconfirmed sources, raising concerns in Walsall’s diverse communities.

Detective Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, leading the investigation, described the incident as "an absolutely appalling attack on a young woman and we are doing absolutely everything we can to arrest the person responsible."

He added, "While we are following multiple lines of enquiry right now, it’s vital that we get to hear from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area at the time."

Tyrer also appealed for dashcam or CCTV footage, stating, "It may be that you were driving through the area and have dashcam footage, or you have CCTV that we have not yet recovered. Your information could be the vital breakthrough that we need," as per media reports.

Community Concerns Amid Pattern of Attacks

As per the reports, this marks the second racially aggravated rape in the West Midlands in two months, following an assault on a British Sikh woman in nearby Oldbury last month. The Sikh Federation U.K., quoted in media reports, stated that the “young woman who was subject to a racially aggravated rape in Walsall is a Punjabi woman.”

The organisation added, “The attacker apparently broke down the door of the house where she was living… West Midlands Police have now had two racially aggravated rapes of young women in their 20s in the last two months and urgently need to find those responsible.”

Police made arrests in the Oldbury case but released suspects on bail, according to media reports. DS Tyrer clarified, “At this stage, we are not linking this attack to any other offences.”

Specialist teams from the Public Protection Unit, alongside local and forensic officers, are reviewing CCTV, speaking to witnesses and gathering evidence.

Increased Policing to Address Community Fears

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby of Walsall Police, as per media reports, emphasised support for the investigation, stating his team’s focus is on helping identify and apprehend the attacker.