Fake Pizza Order? 28-Year-Old Indian Delivery Man Shot Dead in Philadelphia; Family Suspects 'A Trap'

Philadelphia: A 28-year-old Indian national working as a pizza delivery driver was shot and killed in North Philadelphia in what investigators and grieving relatives describe as a calculated setup.

The victim, identified as Anshul Kuncha, was operating a late-night delivery run for a local establishment, Pete's Pizza, when he was lured to a vacant housing unit and ambushed.

The incident took place just after 12:30 AM at the Raymond Rosen Homes housing complex on Edgeley Street.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Kuncha arrived at the designated address to deliver an order. Investigators later discovered that the apartment unit listed for the delivery was entirely vacant.

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Surveillance footage captured by the Philadelphia Housing Authority showed portions of the lead-up to the tragedy.

The video shows Kuncha walking toward the building carrying pizza boxes, while being actively trailed by two individuals dressed in dark clothing.

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One of the figures following him appeared to be carrying a dark backpack. While the shooting itself occurred just off-camera, neighbours reported hearing sudden gunshots shortly after.

First responders arriving at the scene discovered Kuncha lying on the ground completely unresponsive, bleeding heavily from a close-range gunshot wound to his head.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals subsequently pronounced him dead.

At the crime scene, police recovered three spent shell casings mere inches from where Kuncha fell. "Which is an indication that the shooter or shooters were standing very, very close to the victim," said Chief Inspector Scott Small during a media briefing.

Inside the vacant apartment unit, officers found three unopened pizza boxes and a delivery bag completely untouched.

Kuncha's vehicle was also recovered nearby, with a pizza-warming sleeve still resting inside. The state of the scene led detectives to conclude that Kuncha had completed what he believed was a legitimate transaction before being targeted just outside the door.

Grieving family members and co-workers are calling the incident a targeted "trap," expressing profound shock over the senseless violence.

Law enforcement officials have not yet placed anyone in custody, but they confirmed they have secured a crucial lead.