Indian Seafarer Killed, 13 Rescued After Cargo Ship Attacked Off Oman Coast

New Delhi: An Indian seafarer was killed, and 13 other crew members were rescued after an India-flagged cargo vessel came under a deadly strike by an unidentified aerial object near the coast of Oman.

The incident, which occurred in critical shipping lanes near the Strait of Hormuz, involved the motor sailing vessel MSV Al Jusufi, which was carrying 14 Indian crew members on board.

Confirming the casualty on Tuesday, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal identified the deceased seafarer as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, a native of Gujarat.

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Ajij succumbed to his injuries sustained during the strike, while the remaining 13 crew members safely evacuated the vessel and were subsequently rescued by the Omani Coast Guard.

