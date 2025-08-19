'Indian Strikes Damaged Pakistani Airbases, Pakistan Couldn't Respond': Former Punjab CM Najam Sethi's Admission Exposes Asim Munir's Lies

Indians are having a field day as Pakistani journalist and former Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Najam Aziz Sethi, exposed the shortcomings of Pakistan's defense system through his comments on India's Operation Sindoor, leaving the country embarrassed.

In an interview on Samaa TV, Sethi stated, "Indian missiles hit our camps and airbases with precision. Pakistan lacks the technology to defend itself. We couldn't stop Indian strikes. India demonstrated the ability to target our parked aircraft, but we couldn't hit theirs."

Sethi's candid revelation contrasts sharply with the exaggerated claims made by Pakistan's ruling party leaders and Army Chief Asim Munir about targeting Indian military bases.

Sethi's admission about Pakistan's inadequate defenses against India's precision strikes comes three months after Operation Sindoor began.

The former Chief Minister of Punjab laid bare Pakistan's limited to nonexistent capabilities to intercept India's missile systems.

In the interview, Sethi elaborated, "Pakistan does not have a missile defense system like the S-400 to protect itself against Indian missile attacks. India has demonstrated superior missile technology and accuracy, enabling them to target both our airbases and the so-called 'freedom fighters' camps in Pakistan. The truth is, if India launches attacks on Pakistan's airbases, it could cause significant damage."

He further noted, "Pakistan couldn't down Indian jets. We should also have the capability to strike India's airbases."

Sethi admitted that Pakistan lags far behind India in defense capabilities, stating, "Pakistan has shown little resilience when India attacked and still lacks the capabilities India possesses."

Pakistan previously went to the extent of proudly claiming to have downed six Indian jets during military tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, despite lacking the capability to do so. Pakistan's military leadership had even celebrated the occasion to put up a show in front of the international community.