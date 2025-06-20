Who was Tanya Tyagi? Another Indian Student Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances in Canada

Canada: Tragic news emerged about Indian student Tanya Tyagi, who passed away under mysterious circumstances. The Consulate General of India in Vancouver confirmed her death, offering condolences on Thursday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the consulate expressed their sorrow, saying, “We are saddened by the sudden demise of Ms. Tanya Tyagi, an Indian student at the University of Calgary. The Consulate is in touch with the authorities and will provide all required assistance to the bereaved family. Our heartfelt condolences & prayers are with the family & friends of the deceased.”

As of now, the Canadian authorities have not released an official statement, leaving the exact cause of Tyagi’s death unclear. There are no additional details from authorities in Calgary or Canada about how she died or what might have led to her passing.

However, a social media post on X, which tagged India’s Prime Minister Office suggested that Tyagi may have suffered a heart attack on June 17. This claim is yet to be verified by any official source. The consulate is working closely with Canadian authorities to support the family and clarify the situation.

Who is Tanya Tyagi?

Tanya Tyagi was a resident of Vijay Park, in North East Delhi. She had gone to pursue her Masters in Canada.

According to Tanya’s LinkedIn page, she was pursuing her Masters in Food Safety and Quality from University of Calgary in Canada. She completed her undergraduate studies from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology.