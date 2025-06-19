Emmanuel Macron Includes PM Modi’s ‘Fighting On Twitter’ Joke In His G7 Best Moments Round-Up Video

Modi & Macron shared a laugh over the joke during the G7 in Canada. | Image: X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s playful jab at French President Emmanuel Macron during the G7 Summit in Canada has made its way into Macron’s official highlight video of the event.

At the summit in Kananaskis, PM Modi greeted Macron with a smile and joked, “So, are you fighting on Twitter these days?”. This light-hearted comment referred to Macron’s recent online exchange with US President Donald Trump regarding the tensions in the middle-east.

The moment was captured on camera and quickly went viral online. Many people joked about the witty comments and some said that this was a masterclass in diplomacy.

Now, Macron included this exact clip in his best moments/recap video from the G7 summit. Shared across his social media channels, the video highlights key moments from the two-day gathering, starting with Modi’s witty remark that showcases the lighter side of international relations.

Following their interaction, Macron met with Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval, before sitting down with Modi to discuss pressing global issues like climate change and security.