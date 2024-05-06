Advertisement

Melbourne: A 22-year-old Indian student from Haryana’s Karnal was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia’s Melbourne city. Reports suggest that the youth was stabbed multiple times on his chest, which caused him fatal injuries. According to the family of the deceased, the accused involved in the incident are two other boys from Bastada village of Karnal, who were residing in Australia.

After the incident, an investigation was initiated by the Melbourne police. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased student have pleaded to the Government of India to assist them in bringing back the dead body of their son from Australia.

The deceased has been identified as Navjeet (22), a resident of Gagsina village of Karnal. It is being said that he had gone to Australia about one and a half years ago, on a study visa and was living there in Melbourne City.

Reports claimed that in Australia, an altercation broke out between him and two other youths, who also hailed from Haryana’s Karnal and living in Melbourne. After the fight, the two boys allegedly attacked Navjeet in his chest thrice with a knife, which caused him critical injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

As per the family members, Navjeet's friend Shravan, who had shifted to Australia on a study visa about 3 months ago, was residing with both the accused in the same apartment. Navjeet used to visit him on several occasions.

Recently, Shravan decided to shift from there to some other place, which led to an altercation between him and the two accused. On the fateful day, the accused again initiated a fight with Shravan and beat him up. They also allegedly attacked Navjeet with a knife, who accompanied Shravan during the incident, leading to his death.

