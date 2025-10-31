Indian Student's Immigrant Checkmate To JD Vance, Raises Alarm Over Selling 'American Dream'

The US Vice President JD Vance faced sharp criticism from an Indian-origin woman at a University of Mississippi event for selling immigrants the 'American dream', making them spend their wealth and later slamming the door via federal government-led policies that intend to limit immigrant entry in the United States.

JD Vance Cornered By Indian Lady Over Selling 'American Dream' To Immigrants

While taking questions from the students at a varsity event, an Indian-origin lady raised alarm majorly over immigration issues to Vance.

Her multifaceted query pertaining to immigrants living in America was, “When you talk about too many immigrants here, when did you guys decide that number? Why did you sell us a dream? You made us spend our youth, our wealth in this country and gave us a dream. You don't owe us anything. We have worked hard for it.”

She went on further inquiring, "How can you as a vice president stand there and say that we have too many of them now and we are going to take them out to people who are here rightfully so by paying the money that you guys asked us? You gave us the path and now how can you stop it and tell us we don't belong here anymore?".

These sharp criticism laden queries indicated the growing frustration of immigrants in the US, who've been critical to America's financial boom. The questions directed at Vance comes after alterations in H-1B Visa system, and close to 6,000 international student visas being revoked.

As the crowd visibly appreciated her fiery line of questioning, the woman cleared the air saying she had no intention of causing a scene.

"We are not close to causing a scene. Don't worry," JD Vance replied.

In an attempt to answer her pointed questions, JD Vance gave her a response in line with how his role was to look for American citizens and not prioritise the world.

"Just because one person or 10 people or 100 people came in illegally and contributed to the US, does that mean that we are thereby committed to let in a million or 10 million or 100 million people a year in the future? No, that's not right," Vance said.

Vance Questioned Over "Inter-Cultural" Household & Hindu Wife

Without giving the United States VP a break from the intense round of questioning, the student asked Vance, a Christian, about his Hindu wife and their "inter-cultural household".

Speaking about his wife, Usha, the woman asked, "Why do I have to be Christian to prove I love America?"

Vance, who has emphasised on faith in his public addresses, voiced his hope that Usha Vance, would one day be "moved" by the Catholic Church and "eventually" believe in the Christian gospel. Vance also noted that his wife came with him to the church on most Sundays.