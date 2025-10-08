Indian Student Trapped in Russia’s War to Be Shifted to PoW Camp Under Geneva Convention

According to reports, Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein will be treated under the provisions of the Geneva Convention, which safeguards the rights and humane treatment of captured combatants. | Image: Republic

Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein, a 22-year-old Indian student from Morbi district of Gujarat who was reportedly trapped in Russia’s war, is now set to be transferred to a prisoners-of-war (PoW) camp, officials familiar with the matter confirmed on Tuesday. The move comes amid India’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure the release of citizens caught in the conflict zone.

According to reports, Majoti will be treated under the provisions of the Geneva Convention, which safeguards the rights and humane treatment of captured combatants. Sources said the transfer is expected in the coming days, following coordination between Russian authorities and international monitoring bodies.

Majoti, who had travelled to Russia earlier this year on a student visa. He said he had come to Russia to pursue his studies, but was sentenced to seven years in prison on drug-related charges.

As per reports, the desperate student signed a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry to avoid further punishment, hoping to escape once deployed to the front.

Majoti reportedly spent 16 days at a training area, where he was taught only how to shoot an assault rifle and throw grenades. On October 1, he was sent on his first combat mission, where he spent three days. However, after a conflict with his commander, Majoti ran away and surrendered to Ukrainian troops.

In a video statement, Majoti expressed his desperation, saying, "I don't want to go back to Russia. There's no truth there. I'd rather serve time in prison here. And if possible, please send me home to India."

New videos of several Indians stuck in the Russia-Ukraine war have now surfaced. They were allegedly lured with job offers and later pressured into signing contracts that placed them in military service. Some of these recruits, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat, have shared distressing videos from the frontline, claiming they were forced into combat and denied food and water.

Back in Gujarat, Majoti’s family remains anxious and in the dark. His parents are divorced, and he reportedly lived with his mother before leaving for Russia for higher studies. However, the mother’s current whereabouts are not known, and neighbours describe Majoti as a reserved and quiet young man.

His father, Charanjeet Singh, said there has been no official communication about his son’s capture. “We haven’t received any confirmation from the authorities. My son was told he would be given a regular job, not sent to the war,” Singh said, denying any suggestion that Majoti had knowingly joined military service.

This development follows a series of viral videos showing Indian youths pleading for help from inside Russian camps. Official sources have said that at least 16 Indians remain stuck in similar circumstances and efforts are underway through diplomatic channels to facilitate their safe return.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has maintained that it is in touch with Russian officials and is “working to ensure the safety and repatriation of all affected Indian nationals”. However, the presence of legal cases against some of them in Russia has made the process complex.