Edinburgh: In a tragic incident, two Indian students drowned while hiking at Scotland's popular hiking spot. As per officials, the bodies of the two men were recovered on Wednesday night from the water near the Linn of Tummel, a point where two rivers meet.

As per reports, the two went hiking along with their four other friends. The deceased were pursuing a Master's degree at Dundee University.

A senior official revealed that Jitendranath Karuturi, 26, and Chanhakya Bolisetti, 22, were washed away at the Linn of Tummel in Pitlochry.

He added there weren't any strange circumstances surrounding the fatalities.

"The families of both students have been contacted by the Indian Consulate General, and a consular representative has met a student who resides in the UK. Dundee University has promised to help in every way," the official added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, which will be carried out on Friday and the bodies will be returned after that.

