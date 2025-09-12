Indian Tourist Bus Carrying Devotees Attacked Near Kathmandu Amid Nepal Unrest, Several Injured

An Indian tourist bus carrying devotees was attacked near Kathmandu amid the ongoing unrest in Nepal owing to the Gen Z protests.

According to reports, several people were injured in the attack.

The bus was returning from Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, according to reports.

Protesters participating in the Gen Z agitation attacked the bus.

The bus was carrying 49 Indian passengers, reports said.

The incident occurred on September 9 near Sonauli, on the India-Nepal border.

The attack involved stone-pelting and the destruction of the bus's windows.

According to reports, the injured were admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu, while the other passengers were flown back to India on a plane arranged by the Indian Embassy with assistance from the Nepalese government.

The Sonauli India-Nepal border in the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh reopened on Friday after being closed for four days amid ongoing unrest in Nepal due to the widespread Gen Z protest in the country.

The reopening has allowed trucks carrying essential goods to cross over into Nepal, following days of suspension that left hundreds of truck drivers stranded on the Indian side.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in Nepal has claimed 51 lives, as per the latest figures released by the country's Ministry of Health and Population on Friday.

Of these, 30 individuals were killed by gunshots, while 21 others succumbed to burns, wounds, and other injuries, the ministry confirmed.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till 5 pm today and will again be imposed from 7 pm until 6 am on Saturday, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army.