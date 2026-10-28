Indigo Cancels Flights to Four Saudi Cities Until 14 November Amid West Asia Airspace Restrictions

New Delhi: IndiGo has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until 14 November 2026 due to ongoing airspace restrictions in the region linked to the West Asia conflict.

The airline issued a travel advisory on X, stating: “In view of the ongoing airspace restrictions in the region, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until 14 November 2026. We understand the uncertainty and inconvenience this may cause to our customers and remain committed to supporting them through this situation.”

IndiGo said its teams are proactively contacting affected passengers and coordinating across all channels to provide timely updates and assistance. The carrier emphasised that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority and that it continues to monitor developments closely, promising further updates as the situation evolves. It also thanked customers for their patience.

The Indian mission in Jeddah separately confirmed the same cancellation timeline in a post on X, noting that IndiGo services on these routes will stay suspended until 14 November 2026.

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