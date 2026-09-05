IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory As Bad Weather Hits Delhi, Warns of Possible Flight Delays

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines on Saturday issued a travel advisory for passengers travelling via Delhi, warning of possible delays in flight operations due to adverse weather conditions in the national capital.

In a post on X, IndiGo said its teams were closely monitoring the situation and advised passengers to check their flight status on the airline’s website or app before leaving for the airport.

“Bad weather is currently affecting #Delhi, leading to possible delays in flight operations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation, if you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website via https://goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html or app before leaving for the airport,” said the advisory post.

The airline also urged travellers to allow extra time for their journey to the airport in view of slower road conditions.

Advertisement

“Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding. Your comfort and safety remain our top priority,” the post added.

The advisory came as a fresh spell of rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, bringing relief to residents from hot and humid conditions after heavy showers a day earlier.

Advertisement

Several areas, including South Avenue, witnessed light rain during the morning hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), areas such as Palam, Jafarpur, Lodhi Road, Safdarjung and Ridge received light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain throughout the day. The temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius as of 8:30 am.

However, the rainfall also led to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital. Localities including Geeta Colony and Akbar Road witnessed light accumulation of rainwater during the morning hours.

The rain also affected parts of the wider National Capital Region, with key stretches in Gurugram witnessing waterlogging. The accumulation of rainwater disrupted vehicular movement and caused inconvenience to daily commuters.

The fresh spell of rain followed heavy downpours in parts of Delhi on Friday afternoon, which disrupted flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Multiple domestic flights arriving from cities including Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Port Blair experienced delays due to adverse weather conditions.

Commenting on the situation, Govinda Pandey, an airport employee of three years, said he had never witnessed such severe waterlogging on the premises. Highlighting concerns over the airport’s reputation, Pandey called for strict action to address infrastructure issues and prevent further damage to the facility’s image.