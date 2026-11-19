New Delhi: In view of the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, IndiGo has cancelled all its flights to and from four major Saudi Arabian cities, including Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam, until November 30. In a travel advisory, IndiGo said all flights connecting the four Saudi cities would remain cancelled until November 30 (inclusive). The airline said affected passengers were being informed through the contact details provided at the time of booking.

"In view of the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, all flights to and from Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam have been cancelled until 30 November 2026 (inclusive). Affected customers are being informed through the contact details provided at the time of booking," IndiGo wrote on X.

"We remain committed to keeping our customers updated and extending the necessary assistance during this period," the airline added. IndiGo further stated that it was closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation, adding that the “safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority.”

Meanwhile, according to Al Jazeera, the Saudi-led coalition said its forces had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia. A spokesperson for the coalition did not provide further details about the interception in an announcement posted on X.

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Two emergency alerts warning of potential danger were also briefly issued by Saudi authorities for Abha City and the Khamis Mushait governorate in the country's southwestern region. However, the Saudi Civil Defence subsequently removed both alerts, stating that the danger had passed.

Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesperson Saree claimed that the group had targeted a site in the Jizan region with several ballistic missiles. He also claimed that a drone strike on the Khamis Mushait airbase had "scored a direct hit", Al Jazeera reported. The claims came after Saree had earlier stated that the Houthis had targeted King Khalid Airport and the Riyadh financial centre.

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