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  • IndiGo Suspends Operations to Four Key Saudi Arabian Cities Until October 17 Amid Security Concerns

IndiGo Suspends Operations to Four Key Saudi Arabian Cities Until October 17 Amid Security Concerns

The airline stated that it is constantly monitoring the ground conditions and coordinating closely with local aviation authorities and international safety bodies to evaluate operational safety before resuming services.

Namya Kapur
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IndiGo aircraft grounded as flights to international destinations are cancelled amid tensions around Iranian airspace
IndiGo Suspends Operations to Four Key Saudi Arabian Cities Until October 17 Amid Security Concerns | Image: X

New Delhi: India’s largest budget carrier, IndiGo, has announced a temporary suspension of all flight operations to and from four major destinations in Saudi Arabia: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah, until October 17, 2026. The decision comes as part of a fresh travel advisory issued in response to an evolving security situation and regional airspace disruptions across the Gulf nation.

The airline stated that it is constantly monitoring the ground conditions and coordinating closely with local aviation authorities and international safety bodies to evaluate operational safety before resuming services.

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 Namya Kapur
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