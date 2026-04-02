Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Rattles Northern Indonesia, Triggers Tsunami Waves; 1 Dead

Jakarta: An earthquake in Indonesian waters set off small tsunami waves on Thursday morning, killing at least one person and damaging houses and buildings, officials said.

The magnitude-7.4 earthquake was centered in the Molucca Sea at a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Tsunami waves were recorded at several monitoring stations less than half an hour later, including in Bitung with a height of 20 centimeters (8 inches) and in West Halmahera with a height of 30 centimeters (a foot), according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said waves of five centimeters (2 inches) were recorded in Davao in the southern Philippines, but there was no threat for more distant areas about three hours after the quake.

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Strong shaking lasting 10 to 20 seconds was felt in Bitung, a coastal city in North Sulawesi province, and surrounding areas, as well as in Ternate city in neighboring North Maluku province, according to Indonesia's Disaster Management Agency.

Initial assessments showed light to moderate damage in parts of Ternate, where local disaster officials reported that one church in the Batang Dua Island district was affected and two houses were damaged in South Ternate.

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In Bitung, damage assessments were still underway, the agency said.

Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency reported a 70-year-old woman died in North Sulawesi's Minahasa district and another resident was injured.

A Disaster Management Agency spokesperson urged residents not to return to beaches or coastal areas until authorities issue an official all-clear.

At least two aftershocks were recorded following the main quake, both offshore.

Officials said neither aftershock had tsunami potential, though they were felt in affected areas.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of more than 280 million people, sits on major seismic faults and is frequently hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

In 2022, a magnitude-5.6 earthquake killed at least 602 people in West Java’s Cianjur city, the deadliest in Indonesia since a 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi killed more than 4,300 people.