Indonesia to procure BrahMos missiles From India, Signs $200-$350 Million Deal
The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile regarded as one of the fastest and most sophisticated weapons of its class. It is developed through a joint collaboration between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya.
Jakarata: Indonesia has signed a landmark deal with India to procure the BrahMos missile system, the country's defence ministry spokesperson Rico Ricardo Sirait told Reuters on Monday.
Earlier in 2023, BrahMos told Reuters it was in advanced discussions with Indonesia on the big-ticket deal worth $200 million to $350 million. Rico Ricardo Sirait said that the agreement was "part of the modernisation of military hardware and defence capabilities, especially in the maritime sector."
According to the Reuters report, the defence company co-owned by the Indian and Russian governments, clinched its first foreign deal, with the Philippines in 2022.
What is BrahMos
The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile regarded as one of the fastest and most sophisticated weapons of its class. It is developed through a joint collaboration between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, operating under the joint venture BrahMos Aerospace.
Capable of flying at speeds between Mach 2.8 and Mach 3, nearly three times the speed of sound, BrahMos is extremely difficult for conventional air defence systems to intercept. The missile is designed for multi-platform deployment, allowing launches from land-based mobile launchers, naval warships, submarines, and aircraft such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI.
BrahMos follows a “fire-and-forget” guidance system, enabling it to strike targets with high precision. Its Circular Error Probable (CEP) is estimated to be around one metre, reflecting its remarkable accuracy. The missile was initially developed with a range of about 290 kilometres, but extended-range variants are believed to reach 450 km to nearly 800 km.
For evading enemy radar, the missile can perform sea-skimming flight profiles, flying as low as 3–10 metres above the surface, or operate at higher altitudes of up to 15 kilometres depending on mission requirements.
Future BrahMos Variants
BrahMos-NG (Next Generation): This is a more compact and lighter version designed for greater stealth and compatibility with a broader range of aircraft, including the HAL Tejas.
BrahMos-II: This is a hypersonic variant under development that could potentially achieve speeds of Mach 7–8, significantly enhancing strike capability and reducing enemy reaction time.
Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 9 March 2026 at 18:05 IST