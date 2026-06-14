‘Innovation is in India’s DNA’: PM Modi at ‘Bharat Innovates’ in France; Lauds India-France Ties of ‘Connection & Conviction’

Nice, France: Highlighting a deep-seated spirit of technological advancement and global collaboration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that "innovation is in India’s DNA" during the grand inauguration of the ‘Bharat Innovates’ event in Nice, France.

Shoring up the bilateral relationship alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi lauded the India-France partnership as one uniquely built on "connection and conviction," transcending routine trade to address the defining challenges of the 21st century.

A Relationship Beyond Commerce

Addressing a gathering of global leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that while many nations form strategic partnerships based strictly on transactional interests, the bond between New Delhi and Paris runs much deeper.

"This relationship has connection, conviction, innovation, inspiration, shared values, and shared vision," PM Modi stated.

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"Based on the foundation of this relationship, we have together launched new initiatives and guided new ideas in the past few years," he said.

The Prime Minister pointed to a robust history of joint global problem-solving, spanning from the inception of the International Solar Alliance to ongoing, high-level dialogues on Artificial Intelligence. He noted that the partnership seamlessly bridges security and sustainability to benefit wider humanity.

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The launch of 'Bharat Innovates' serves as a major milestone under the broader India-France Year of Innovation, an initiative officially kicked off earlier this year in February.

Empowering a 'Nation of Contributors'

Turning his focus to domestic transformations, PM Modi spotlighted India's booming startup ecosystem. He emphasized that a profound shift in mindset is steering young Indians away from being mere consumers of technology toward becoming global creators and problem-solvers.

"Today, India is undergoing a major transformation in the 21st century. A startup revolution is taking place in the country, where young Indians with a new mindset are working towards solving problems for the benefit of humanity. The very purpose of Bharat Innovates is to take the efforts of our youth to a global stage. IIT Delhi Board Chairman Harish Salve has contributed significantly to organising this event, and I congratulate him and the entire team. A large number of young entrepreneurs here reflect the future of India, the confidence of its youth and the energy of a new India, an India that is emerging not just as a consumer, but as a contributor of solutions. Some are working to transform rural life through AI," PM Modi said.

A Shared Century

Expressing his gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for his presence at the inauguration, PM Modi recalled a sentiment shared by the French leader during a recent visit to India.

"You had said that India and France must come together to address the challenges of this century," PM Modi said, looking toward President Macron.

"I can proudly say that this initiative is a step in that direction," he said.