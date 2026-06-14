‘The World Sees India as a Disruptive Force in Technology’: France’s Macron Lauds Chandrayaan-3 Mission at 'Bharat Innovates'

Nice, France: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates' event here, showcasing India's growing stature as a global innovation powerhouse and strengthening bilateral ties in technology and investment.

In his address, President Macron lauded India's achievements in space exploration, particularly the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made history in July 2023 with the first-ever soft landing near the Moon's south pole.

"India's Chandrayaan-3 mission demonstrated remarkable innovation, execution and industrial capability," Macron said. He added that the world increasingly views India "not only as a country with immense talent, but as a nation of innovation and a disruptive force in technology."

Macron extended an invitation to venture capitalists, investors, and entrepreneurs present at the event, emphasizing France's appeal as an investment destination.

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"France has been the most attractive country in Europe for investment for the past seven years," he noted. Through the Choose France initiative, the country has secured commitments worth 93 billion euros in recent investments.

The French President praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership and India's strategic vision.

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"It is a long run and says a lot about your determined action, the strength of your country and your leadership. We are very proud to have you here," Macron told Modi.

He highlighted India's demographic advantage and human capital as key drivers of its progress. With a population of 1.4 billion, India has invested heavily in education, research, and training, producing more than one million engineers annually -- equivalent to the combined output of Europe and the United States.

"India is advancing rapidly in research, innovation and frontier technologies, and is emerging as a global innovation leader," Macron said. He pointed to the space sector as a prime example of India's capabilities, underscoring its potential to shape the future of technology on the world stage.