Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Cell Where He Committed Suicide | DOJ Releases Fresh Video

Washington: A newly-released video has offered a rare glimpse inside the prison cell where convicted sex offender and American financier Jeffrey Epstein was held in the days before his death in 2019. The video is part of the material freshly released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of its disclosure of records connected to the Epstein investigation. The DOJ released more than 3 million pages of documents, 2,000 videos and 180,000 images in the latest Epstein disclosure.

The prison cell in the video is from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. Notably, it is the same cell where Epstein committed suicide in 2019.

The video shows the interior of Epstein’s cell at the federal detention facility where he was being held while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His cell was a 'special housing unit', where he was kept in solitary confinement. The video showed a confined white-painted space, with a bed and minimal furnishings. The room had a tiny table also included a toilet unit and sink.

Epstein's Death In Prison

On August 10, 2019, Epstein was found hanging off the side of his cell's bed. Though his death was ruled as a suicide, conspiracy theories claim that he was murdered. Epstein’s death led to multiple investigations and disciplinary action against prison staff.

Earlier, pictures accessed by the US media showed the chaotic state of Epstein's cell following his death. One of the pictures showed that one of the orange bedsheets provided to him had been tied into a noose.

Following his death, a note was also found in his cell, reading, "kept me in a locked shower stall for 1 hr. Noel sent me burnt food. Giant bugs are crawling over my hands. No fun!" Tova Noel was a prison guard.