'Integral Part of India': Envoy Vinay Kwatra Corrects CNN Anchor's Remarks on Kashmir

Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra schooled a senior American television anchor after he called parts of Kashmir as "Indian-administered."

During an interview with Kwatra, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer asked about the explosions in the "Indian-administered" parts of Kashmir. In a firm response, Kwatra said, "First of all, I'm sorry, but let me correct you."

"The entire Jammu and Kashmir is integral to the Indian part of India. The only issue to be resolved there is the return of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," he said.

Regarding the explosions in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Envoy said, "We don't have the operational details relating to that."

“Lowlifes, Subhuman Monsters”

Kwatra condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people by calling it "the most heinous terrorist act".

“We are at war with the terrorists, and we will, as I said, bring justice to the victims and hold them accountable,” he said.

“Our foremost objective in this was (to) hold these lowlifes, subhuman monsters accountable and bring justice to the victims," he added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the deadly attack with Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving "complete operational freedom" to Indian Armed Forces to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to Pakistan's misadventures.

'Operation Sindoor'

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor' on May 7, striking terror factories at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Regarding the attack, Kwatra said, “We carried out very precise, calibrated, measured response to these terrorists, to their factories, to their integrated facilities, which they run out of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir…. It is nobody’s case to say that such terrorists should be given a free pass, wherever they are located.”

He added that from a large number of Congressmen, Senators to the whole world, they all appreciate that India should respond and bring accountability for these terrorists and justice for the victims.