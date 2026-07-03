Internal Mismanagement, Not Neighbors, Is Pakistan's True Challenge, Says Former Singapore Diplomat

Former Singaporean diplomat Bilahari Kausikan has stated that Pakistan's diplomatic efforts abroad will do little to fix its internal economic crisis, pointing to domestic political and military leadership as the country's primary challenge.

Speaking at an international journalism event, Kausikan challenged the idea that Pakistan's instability is caused by its geographic position or relations with neighboring countries, describing those arguments as an excuse for long-term domestic mismanagement.



Internal Management Deficits

During the session, a Pakistani journalist noted that the country's main challenges come from its borders with India and Afghanistan. Kausikan dismissed this viewpoint, stating that the root of the issue lies within the country's leadership structure.

"That is an excuse," Kausikan said. "Pakistan has been mismanaged from the beginning. I don't see any solution. Your politicians are a waste of time. The military is part of the problem."

The comments target the traditional balance of power in Islamabad, where the military has historically maintained a significant role alongside civilian officials. Kausikan argued that foreign policy successes cannot substitute for structural economic reforms or address the domestic presence of extremist groups.



Limits of Foreign Policy

The discussion highlighted the gap between Pakistan's recent international engagements—such as helping facilitate talks between the United States and Iran—and its domestic economic difficulties, including high inflation and rising fuel costs.

Kausikan argued that while such mediation efforts might temporarily improve relations with Washington, they do not resolve core economic vulnerabilities. He added that international financial support and bailouts are largely driven by global concerns over the stability of a nuclear-armed state, rather than long-term confidence in its economic policies.