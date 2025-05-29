WATCH | Breathtaking 360° Everest Summit Video Stuns World on International Everest Day, Jaw-Dropping Clip Offers Rare Glimpse of Sagarmatha

On the International Everest Day, a stunning undated 360-degree video recorded from the summit of Mount Everest has gone wild on social media, giving viewers a rare and mesmerising glimpse from the highest point on Earth. Captured on a crystal-clear day by Ben M Jones, the panoramic footage reveals the awe-inspiring vastness of the Himalayas, where the sky meets the snow-covered giants in every direction. The breathtaking beauty of the rugged terrain has fascinated the nature lovers.

Experience It Yourself

Watch the full 360° video here - No altitude sickness. No hiking boots. Just pure, panoramic heavenly wonder.

Mount Everest or Sagarmatha or Qomolangma?

The 360° video has transported the netizens to 8,848.86 meters (29,031.7 feet) above sea level – directly to the summit of Sagarmatha (Mount Everest is locally known as Sagarmatha in Nepal and Qomolangma in Tibet). The view of the Sun that seems just inches away, many calls it as close as they’ll ever get to see standing atop the world’s tallest peak.

“Thank you for the view because I will never get there and I LOVE mountains,” commented one user. “What a thrill. I love it,” wrote another.

International Everest Day 2025: More Than a Celebration

May 29 marks the anniversary of one of humankind's greatest feats - when Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa of Nepal became the first to summit Mount Everest in 1953. Since 2008, this date has been celebrated as International Everest Day, commemorating their courage and honouring the Sherpa community’s invaluable role in Himalayan mountaineering.

International Everest Day 2025: A Day of Tribute, Awareness, and Pride

Observed in Nepal and around the world, International Everest Day is celebrated with parades, cultural events, memorials for fallen climbers, and discussions on environmental conservation. In cities like Kathmandu, Lukla, and Namche Bazaar, locals and international visitors gather to celebrate the spirit of adventure and human resilience.

International Everest Day 2025: Preserving the Peak for Future Generations

Beyond the celebration, International Everest Day also raises awareness about the fragile Himalayan ecosystem, increasingly threatened by climate change and overtourism.