International No Diet Day 2024: For those who have been dieting and fasting for all good reasons, they can now go for some indulgence as we celebrate International No Diet Day on May 6, 2024.

As we prepare to celebrate this important day, here are a few things we ought to keep remember such as Date, history and significance on this day.

Mary Evans began International No Diet Day in 1992 with the goal of educating people the value of body positivity, respecting their own bodies, and taking a day off from their diet to eat anything they like.

Mary Evans who suffered from anorexia founded Diet Breakers.

International No Diet Day was founded with the goal of debunking the notion of setting unnatural body standards and appreciating our bodies as they are.

This day aims to help put an end to weight discrimination, fat shaming, and size phobia.