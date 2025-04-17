International Students Caught in Crossfire as Trump Admin Targets Harvard

US' Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has threatened to revoke Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students, escalating a growing clash between the Trump administration and the Ivy League institution.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Harvard must submit documentation by April 30 detailing what Noem described as “illegal and violent activities” involving international students. If Harvard fails to comply, the university could lose its Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification — the designation that allows it to admit foreign students.

“Noem also announced the cancelation of two DHS grants totaling more than $2.7 million, declaring Harvard ‘unfit to be entrusted with taxpayer dollars.’”

“Harvard bending the knee to antisemitism — driven by its spineless leadership — fuels a cesspool of extremist riots and threatens our national security,” Noem said in the DHS release.

Harvard Pushes Back

Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton responded on Thursday, defending the university’s autonomy and legal ‘rights’.

“DHS’ letter — along with the other recent retaliatory measures the Trump administration has taken against the university — follows on the heels of our statement that Harvard will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights,” he said.

“We will continue to comply with the law and expect the Administration to do the same.”

International students currently represent about 27% of Harvard’s student population, according to data from the 2024–25 academic year. The potential loss of SEVP certification would have sweeping implications for admissions, research collaborations, and university finances.

Part of Broader Crackdown

This latest move is one in a series of actions the Trump administration has taken against Harvard in recent days. On Monday, the White House withdrew more than $2.2 billion in federal funding to the university. The following day, President Trump threatened to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status over what he has described as a failure to respond to campus protests and ideological bias.

The administration has also revoked hundreds of student visas in recent weeks without informing the affected schools, part of what officials say is a national security effort.

What’s Next

Whether the administration follows through on its threat will likely depend on Harvard’s response by the April 30 deadline. Legal experts say any move to revoke SEVP certification would almost certainly trigger litigation, given the scale of its impact on students, the university, and the U.S. higher education system.