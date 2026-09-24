'Invited President Putin to G20': US State Secretary Marco Rubio on Possible Trump-Putin Meeting

New York: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday (local time) said the United States has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the upcoming G20 summit, expressing hope that he would accept the invitation and get an opportunity to engage with US President Donald Trump and other world leaders.

He said the invitation could provide an opportunity for further interaction between Trump and Putin. Speaking during the press conference in New York, Rubio said, “We’ve invited President Putin to the G20. We think it’s an opportunity for him to engage not just with the President but with other world leaders. We hope that’s an invitation he’ll accept. There’s an opportunity in December if that happens. If there’s another opportunity for them to meet and there’s a purpose behind the meeting, that would be good."

“We’ll remain open to engaging. Obviously, the ideal would be a meeting in which there will be a result, an outcome, and a lot of that means there has to be a lot of work that goes into it beforehand. But if not, maybe if President Putin attends the G20 in December, that will certainly be an opportunity for them to interact and talk,” he further said.

Further, Rubio said that Iran can never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon, asserting that the issue remains the core focus of US engagement with Tehran. A day earlier, the United States engaged in lengthy talks with the Iranian delegation through mediators on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, describing the discussions as constructive and promising, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said.

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Responding to a question on the US demands in discussions with Iranian mediators, and whether there was any discussion on returning to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Rubio said the recent conversation was with mediators involved in the process and declined to characterise the details.

“Yesterday’s conversation was with some of the mediators involved in that process, and I don’t want to characterise it as one direction or another. I think it’s a pretty clear understanding of what this is— remember, everything here, at its core, the number one issue — the President highlighted this yesterday in his speech before the world — Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. Everything emanates from that.

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