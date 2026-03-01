Iran After Khamenei: Protests and Celebrations Rock Nation Amid Mourning for Supreme Leader

New Delhi: Iran witnessed starkly contrasting scenes on Sunday as the nation grapples with the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Saturday.

While state media reported widespread mourning across multiple cities, unverified visuals from the capital, Tehran, showed crowds celebrating the demise of the 85-year-old leader.

Iran's state television confirmed the death early Sunday, describing it as a "martyrdom" and announcing 40 days of public mourning along with a seven-day national holiday. Quranic recitations began airing on state media as the nation braced for a historic leadership transition.

Mourners Gather in Isfahan, Tehran, and Mashhad

In the central Iranian city of Isfahan, residents gathered at the iconic Imam Square to protest against strikes and mourn the late leader, with state media terming the gathering as a tribute to his "martyrdom".

Thousands reportedly assembled in Tehran, Isfahan, and Mashhad to mourn Khamenei, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), and raised slogans including "God is great" and chanted "No compromise, no surrender, battle with America" as airstrikes continued across the region.

In the northeastern city of Mashhad, mourners gathered at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) to pay tribute, and the flag at the shrine was changed to black, symbolising grief over the leader's death.

In an emotional moment broadcast on Iran's Press TV, an anchor broke down while announcing Khamenei's death. Fighting back tears, he declared, "A revenge is coming. A revenge is coming soon. They will see what they have done."

The outburst reflected the official stance of the Iranian establishment, which has vowed retaliation for the strikes that killed not only the Supreme Leader but also several senior military commanders.

Celebrations Erupt in Tehran Streets

However, visuals circulating on social media from Tehran painted a dramatically different picture. Large crowds were seen dancing and hooting and allegedly hurling head coverings in the air, and slogans such as "Death to the Israel Republic" and "Long live the Shah" were reportedly heard on the streets.

A video showing women dancing without head coverings was shared by Eylon A. Levy, former spokesman for the State of Israel, who wrote, “Iranian women are dancing in the streets without hair coverings after hearing that Israel killed the tyrant Khamenei. So many Western leaders should feel ashamed at their cowardly response this morning. We will all remember.”

The contrasting visuals highlight the deep divisions within Iranian society regarding the late Supreme Leader, who served as the architect of the country's anti-U.S. stance for decades.

Hundreds of Iranian-Americans also took to the streets of Los Angeles in a jubilant rally to celebrate the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and hit key regime targets.

Regional Tensions Escalate

The joint military operation carried out by the United States and Israel marks a dramatic escalation in Middle East tensions, as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had ruled Iran for over three decades and served as the cornerstone of the country's foreign policy, particularly its opposition to American and Israeli influence, was killed in the strikes.

According to Iranian media reports, Khamenei was killed during coordinated U.S.-Israeli aerial strikes targeting key military and government installations in Tehran and other strategic locations. The strikes reportedly hit the Supreme Leader's office complex, known as Beit-e Rahbari, where he was said to have been present at the time.

U.S. President Donald Trump said military action would continue “through the week or as long as necessary.” In a statement, Trump called the development the “greatest chance” for the Iranian people to “take back” their country.

Iranian Media Confirms Khamenei's Death

State media reported that the 86-year-old was killed in an airstrike targeting his compound in downtown Tehran. Satellite photos from Airbus showed the site heavily bombed.

Israeli media outlets, including Channel 12 and public broadcaster Kan, reported that senior Israeli officials had confirmed Khamenei’s “elimination” and that his body was recovered from the rubble of his compound. Channel 12 further reported that a photograph of Khamenei’s body was shown to President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “The Supreme Leader of Iran Has Reached Martyrdom,” state broadcaster IRIB also reported this morning.

Shortly after Iranian media confirmed Khamenei's death, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement. “The most devastating offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces will begin toward the occupied territories and American terrorist bases in just moments,” IRGC said.

Iran’s National Security Council reportedly said Khamenei’s killing would serve as the “launchpad for a great uprising” against what it described as aggressors.

Trump's Declaration

President Donald Trump announced the death hours earlier. “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead,” Trump wrote in a social media post. He warned of “heavy and pinpoint bombing” that he said would continue throughout the week and even beyond, part of a lethal assault the U.S. has justified as necessary to dismantle the country's nuclear capabilities.

Trump also said that Khamenei “was unable to avoid our intelligence and highly sophisticated tracking systems, and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do.”

In an interview with ABC News, the US President was reportedly asked if Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the Israel-U.S. attack and he said, “We believe so.” But he also said: “I don’t want to say anything definitively until I see things, but we believe he is. And many of their leaders are gone.” Trump said the U.S. had “great intelligence” and that it believes much of the Iranian leadership “is gone.” According to reports, ABC News did not release audio of the interview.