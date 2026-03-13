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Updated 13 March 2026 at 23:00 IST

Iran Allows 2 LPG Tankers To Sail To India Through Strait Of Hormuz

Iran has ‌allowed two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to ​sail through the ​Strait of Hormuz, four ⁠sources with direct ​knowledge of the matter, ​a move that could help ease some of the ​cooking gas crisis ​in the country.

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Iran Allows 2 LPG Tankers To Sail To India Through Strait Of Hormuz
Iran Allows 2 LPG Tankers To Sail To India Through Strait Of Hormuz | Image: Reuters

Tehran: Iran has ‌allowed two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to ​sail through the ​Strait of Hormuz, four ⁠sources with direct ​knowledge of the matter, ​a move that could help ease some of the ​cooking gas crisis ​in the country.

Separately, a crude ‌tanker ⁠is expected to arrive in India on Saturday carrying Saudi ​Arabian ​oil ⁠after sailing through the Strait around ​March 1, according ​to ⁠two of the sources and data from ⁠Lloyd's ​List Intelligence.

Also Read- Explosion Caught On Live TV During Iranian Judiciary Chief's Interview At Quds March

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 13 March 2026 at 23:00 IST