Updated 13 March 2026 at 23:00 IST
Iran Allows 2 LPG Tankers To Sail To India Through Strait Of Hormuz
Iran has allowed two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter, a move that could help ease some of the cooking gas crisis in the country.
- World News
- 1 min read
Iran Allows 2 LPG Tankers To Sail To India Through Strait Of Hormuz | Image: Reuters
Tehran: Iran has allowed two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter, a move that could help ease some of the cooking gas crisis in the country.
Separately, a crude tanker is expected to arrive in India on Saturday carrying Saudi Arabian oil after sailing through the Strait around March 1, according to two of the sources and data from Lloyd's List Intelligence.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 13 March 2026 at 23:00 IST