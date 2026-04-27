Iran Attacks Togo-flagged Chemical Tanker With 12 Indians Onboard Near Oman

Tehran: A chemical tanker with 12 Indian crew members on board came under attack by the Iranian Coast Guard near the coast of Oman. The incident occurred on April 25, which involved the vessel MT Siron, flagged by Togo, near the port limits of Shinas, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways said on Monday.

Speaking at a press briefing, the Director at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, said, "On April 25, 2026, an incident involving a Togo-flagged chemical tanker, MT Siron, was reported, which had Indian crew members on board. The incident occurred near the outer port limits of Shinas in Oman."

Randhawa added that the vessel was sailing along with other ships when the Coast Guard fired warning shots. All Indian crew members on board are reported to be safe.

The shipping ministry added that it is in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian missions, and all other stakeholders, and closely monitoring the situation.

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"The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders, and remains committed to ensuring the safety of the crew and maritime operations. All Indian seafarers in the region are safe," he added.

Indian Flagged Ships Fired On

In recent times, the IRGC had fired on two other Indian vessels, VLCC Sanmar Herald and Jag Arnav, when these two vessels were attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, prompting India to lodge a strong protest against the incident.

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As per reports, the Indian ship was fired upon despite having clearance from the Iranian authorities. Republic TV has accessed exclusive audio footage of the may day call made by the captain of the vessel as soon as they were fired upon.

The British military had then reported that two gunboats from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired on a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz after Iran said it had reimposed restrictions on the vital waterway. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre said the tanker and crew were reported safe.

Iran’s joint military command had said that “control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state ... under strict management and control of the armed forces.”