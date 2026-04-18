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2 Indian Vessels Forced Back From Strait Of Hormuz After Coming Under Fire

Two Indian vessels were forced back west out of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran's Navy. It has been reported that firing was involved in the incident.

Satyaki Baidya
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2 Indian Vessels Forced Back From Strait Of Hormuz After Coming Under Fire
2 Indian Vessels Forced Back From Strait Of Hormuz After Coming Under Fire | Image: Republic

Tehran: Two Indian vessels were forced back west out of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran's Navy. It has been reported that firing was involved in the incident.

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One of the vessels is an Indian-flagged VLCC supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil.

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Satyaki Baidya
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