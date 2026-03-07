Updated 7 March 2026 at 20:30 IST
Iran Attacks US Oil Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz
Iran on Saturday claimed that it has attacked a US-linked oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran: Iran on Saturday claimed that it has attacked a US-linked oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor in Iran through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.
