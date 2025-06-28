‘Stop the Tone or Forget the Deal’: Iran Blasts Donald Trump Over 'Disrespectful' Threats to Khamenei

Change Your Tone or No Deal: Iran Blasts Trump Over Threats to Khamenei | Image: X

Tehran: Iran has issued a sharp warning to US President Donald Trump, demanding an immediate end to his "disrespectful and unacceptable" remarks towards Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The strong statement came after Trump claimed he had personally saved Khamenei from an “ugly and ignominious death” during the recent escalation with Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the US President’s tone, saying it was completely inappropriate if Trump truly hoped for a future agreement with Tehran.

“If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he must put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt supporters,” Araghchi posted on X.

Trump's comments were made on his platform Truth Social, where he claimed that during the recent conflict between Israel and Iran, he knew “exactly” where Khamenei was hiding and had stopped Israel and the US military from killing him.

“I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH,” Trump wrote, accusing Khamenei of showing “anger, hatred, and disgust” instead of gratitude.

He also claimed he had halted work on lifting sanctions against Iran due to Khamenei’s harsh statements, even though he had previously been working toward relief measures that could have helped Iran recover.

In response, Araghchi emphasized that the Iranian people do not respond to threats or insults, stating: “The great and powerful Iranian people, who proved the Israeli regime had no choice but to run, will never accept threats and insults.”

The situation escalated after US strikes hit three Iranian nuclear sites last weekend, following a 12-day conflict launched on June 13. The exact damage caused by those strikes remains unclear.

In his recent speech, Ayatollah Khamenei declared a symbolic victory for Iran, calling the outcome a “severe slap to America”, and criticized Trump for "exaggerating events." Trump responded by questioning Khamenei's faith and truthfulness, calling his victory statement a lie.