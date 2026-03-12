Iran Calls US Peace Narrative a 'Lie', Vows to 'Obtain Compensation From Enemy'

Tehran: In his first major public address since succeeding his assassinated father as Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei delivered a defiant message to the United States, Israel and regional powers, rejecting any notion of American-brokered peace and warning of severe consequences if Iran’s demands are not met.

Speaking amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war that has already claimed the life of his predecessor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the new leader declared that Tehran will extract compensation from its enemies “under any circumstances.”

“We will obtain compensation from the enemy under any circumstances, and if they refuse, we will destroy their assets to the same extent,” Khamenei stated firmly.

He directly accused Washington of deception, telling countries across the Middle East that American claims of working toward peace are hollow.

“The countries of the region must realize that America’s claim of establishing peace was nothing but a lie,” he said.

Khamenei called for greater unity among Iran’s network of regional allies, framing the conflict in stark ideological terms.

“There is no doubt that cooperation among the forces of the resistance front brings closer the path to salvation from the Zionist conspiracy,” he added.

The Supreme Leader singled out Yemen for special praise, highlighting its continued support for Palestinians despite the broader regional turmoil.

“Brave and faithful Yemen has not abandoned the defense of the oppressed people of Gaza,” Khamenei said.