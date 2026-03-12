Iran's New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Vows to 'Avenge Blood of Our Martyrs,' Demands Immediate Closure of US Bases | Image: Al Jazeera, Social Media, Reuters, Republic

Tehran: In his first major public address since assuming the role of Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei declared that Iran will pursue unrelenting revenge for the deaths of its citizens and issued an urgent demand for the immediate closure of all American military bases across the Middle East, framing the bases as launchpads for attacks on Iranian soil amid the ongoing war with Israel.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters and resistance fighters, Khamenei vowed that Tehran would not relent in its retaliation.

“We will not back down from avenging the blood of our martyrs,” he stated firmly.

“Every martyr from our people will have their own special revenge,” he said.

The new leader praised Iran’s regional allies, highlighting the role of Hezbollah and Iraqi resistance groups in supporting the Islamic Republic.

“The self-sacrificing Hezbollah came to support the Islamic Republic despite all obstacles,” Khamenei said.

“The resistance in Iraq has courageously followed the path of supporting the Islamic Republic,” he said.

He added that the broader “resistance front is an integral part of the values of the Islamic revolution” and thanked its fighters, declaring that “we consider the countries of the resistance front to be our best friends.”

Khamenei claimed Iran’s recent missile and drone strikes had already shattered Israel’s confidence.

“Our powerful strikes have shattered the enemy’s illusion of being able to control and divide our homeland,” he said, warning that “if the war continues, fronts will be activated in areas where the enemy has no experience.”

Turning sharply to the United States’ military footprint in the region, Khamenei issued a direct ultimatum to neighboring governments.

“The enemy’s bases in the region aim to control its countries,” he declared.

“We were attacked from enemy bases in neighboring countries and we are forced to respond.” He repeated the demand twice for emphasis: “We recommend that countries in the region close American bases.”

Later, he sharpened the message: “We recommend the immediate closure of US bases because our people were killed from them.”

Khamenei insisted Iran’s targets remain strictly limited.

“We are only targeting American bases in the region,” he said.

“From now on, we will be forced to continue targeting American bases in the region,” he added.

He stressed that Iran still seeks peaceful ties with its neighbors: “We have borders with 15 countries and we have always wanted and still want to establish constructive relations with them,” while adding, “We believe in friendship with neighboring countries, but we are compelled to continue targeting American bases within them.”

The Supreme Leader also referenced a specific incident that has inflamed Iranian public anger.

“We will not hesitate to avenge the crimes committed by the enemy, especially the Minab school massacre,” he said, urging regional countries to “define their stance against the aggressors and the killers of our people.”

In a call to mobilisation at home, Khamenei told Iranians: “The people must be strongly present in all arenas to thwart all enemy plots.”

He further ordered full use of national capabilities, saying “all capabilities must be utilized to close the Strait of Hormuz” and “action must be taken in all areas where the enemies are weak.”

“Our forces have blocked the enemy’s path with their powerful strikes,” he concluded, reiterating Iran’s preparedness: “We are fully prepared to establish friendly relations with all neighboring countries.”