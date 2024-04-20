Advertisement

New Delhi: Exiled Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi lashed out at the present Iranian regime calling it a religious dictatorship and vowed for the freedom of Iran from this religious dictatorial regime amid escalating tension between Iran and Israel leading to global conflict. Talking to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, in the Biggest World Exclusive, Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi stated that the present regime’s existence was entirely based on the export of religious ideologies in the region and beyond. He asserted that with the unreformed policies of the present regime, the Iranian people are at the suffering end.

The Crown Prince of Iran, while talking exclusively to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, accused the present Iranian regime, stating, “The regime’s entirety, in its DNA, in its entire reason for the existence was to export religious ideologies in the region and beyond and it cannot co-exist in the world, where democracies, human rights and liberties are respected.”

Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi added, “Therefore all these years we have seen attempts to try and reach some compromise thinking that the regime could reform itself and in the meantime, the Iranian people have been suffering and suffering with no change in sight.”

“There are basic flaws in the foreign policy of the western governments in their dealing with the current regime occupying my home land. From the very beginning there were expectations of behavioural change and all the policies implemented including sanctions, with an aim to force the regime back to negotiations and understandings,” Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi stated, while calling for more sanctions on Iran to bring the present regime to negotiations.

Accusing the present Iranian regime of using outfits like Hamas to create problems, the Crown Prince of Iran argued for a need of change in regime, saying, “My argument about why a change of regime would be good in Iran would be that this regime would continue to create problems through its proxies like Hamas, the Houthis, etc. There is only one solution left. A change from the Iranian people themselves.”

