Iran Claims 7 Killed in Us Missile Strike on Khuzestan; Houthis Warn US Troop Hosts of 'Repercussions'

Tehran: Seven people were killed, and eight others injured after a missile strike by the United States targeted three locations in Iran's Khuzestan province, according to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

The deputy head of security and law enforcement for the Khuzestan governorate said the strike left "seven martyrs and eight injured," IRNA reported.

Meanwhile, the internationally unrecognised Houthi-run Foreign Ministry in Sanaa expressed solidarity with Tehran over the US strikes across Iran and warned countries hosting US forces that they would face "repercussions," according to Al Jazeera.

In a statement carried by the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency, the ministry said that US strikes would not weaken Iran's resolve, and that Tehran's response was a legitimate right under international law.

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The ministry accused the US of pushing the region towards tension and said Washington bore responsibility for the consequences, along with those supporting it, Al Jazeera reported.

It also warned that countries turning their territories into US platforms for launching strikes "must pay the price."

The developments come as Trump, in his latest Truth Social post, claimed that the United States has "almost total control" of the Strait of Hormuz, while saying Iran's economy is "totally collapsing", amid escalating tensions in the region.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was not seeking to force Iran into negotiations and dismissed reports that he was trying to bring Tehran back to the bargaining table.

"I'm not trying to force Iran to the bargaining table, as ABC Fake News reported. I couldn't care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable, he said.

Trump also called on Iranians to challenge their government, asking, "When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?"

Meanwhile, missile strikes were also reported near the southwestern Iranian cities of Ahvaz and Aghajari, according to IRIB.

The Deputy Minister of Security and Law Enforcement of the Khuzestan Governorate said that two locations around Ahvaz and Aghajari had been targeted by missiles.

"Two points around the cities of Ahvaz and Aghajari were attacked by missiles by the terrorist enemy of America. Additional news will be announced later," the official said, according to IRIB.

The remarks by the US President come at a time when the United States Central Command Forces said that it completed the wave of strikes against Iranian military targets, which included air defence sites, mine-laying capabilities, and communications sites, among others.