Tehran: The Iranian Army has claimed that its air defence systems shot down two US unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including an MQ-9 and a Lucas suicide drone, over the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, the Army said a US Lucas suicide drone was intercepted and destroyed over the western Strait of Hormuz, while an MQ-9 drone was also hit and destroyed in the skies over the eastern part of the strategic waterway.

The claims come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, with Tehran increasingly challenging Washington's military presence and economic restrictions targeting the country. Meanwhile, Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi asserted that the era of sanctions and blockades was coming to an end, arguing that countries were increasingly resisting economic pressure through expanded cooperation.

In a post on X, Azizi wrote, “The era of sanctions and blockades is over. Countries will no longer stand by and watch; they are pushing back by expanding cooperation.” "Call it whatever you like; the reality remains unchanged: a new world order is governing the globe, and in the wake of your failures, your role is smaller than ever. We'll see what happens!" he added.

His remarks came in response to an Economist magazine cover titled 'Axis of Malice', as the US continues to intensify economic sanctions against Tehran. Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, also warned Washington against attempting to impose a naval blockade on the country, describing US President Donald Trump's plans as "delusional and futile".

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In a post on X, Rezaei said Iran's armed forces and state institutions remained prepared to counter any blockade or fresh military aggression. His remarks followed the US Department of the Treasury's announcement of additional sanctions under its Operation Economic Outcast, targeting more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, front companies and individuals allegedly involved in facilitating Tehran's international financial networks.

The Treasury Department said the measures were intended to disrupt Iran's shadow banking infrastructure and restrict its access to foreign currency through international financial channels. The latest developments also follow previous claims by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that it intercepted and destroyed an American MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island on November 14.

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